Shake Shack: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $12.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The burger chain posted revenue of $367.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $363.5 million.

