ServiceNow: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $502 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $2.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $4.82 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.21 per share.

The maker of software that automates companies’ technology operations posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.35 billion.

