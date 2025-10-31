Sensient: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) on Friday reported profit of $37 million in its third…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) on Friday reported profit of $37 million in its third quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were 96 cents per share.

The maker of colors, flavors and fragrances posted revenue of $412.1 million in the period.

Sensient expects full-year earnings to be $3.13 to $3.23 per share.

