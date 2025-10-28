Sensata: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $162.5…

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $162.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Attleboro, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $932 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $914.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 83 cents to 87 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ST

