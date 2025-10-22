Selective Insurance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $115.3…

BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $115.3 million.

The Branchville, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.75 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.35 billion, which met Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIGI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.