Select Medical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Select Medical Holdings Corp. (SEM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $28.8 million.

The Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The hospital and rehabilitation center operator posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period.

Select Medical expects full-year earnings to be $1.14 to $1.24 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.3 billion to $5.5 billion.

