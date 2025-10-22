SEI: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAKS, Pa. (AP) — OAKS, Pa. (AP) — SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $164.2…

OAKS, Pa. (AP) — OAKS, Pa. (AP) — SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $164.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oaks, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.30.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $578.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $579.5 million.

