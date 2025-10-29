Seacor Marine: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Seacor Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI) on Wednesday reported net income of $9 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Seacor Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI) on Wednesday reported net income of $9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 17 cents per share.

The operator of a fleet of marine support vessels posted revenue of $59.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMHI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.