Scorpio Tankers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 30, 2025, 6:55 AM

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $84.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of $1.73. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.49 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $241.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $232.9 million.

