Schneider National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $19.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

Schneider National expects full-year earnings to be 70 cents per share.

