Schlumberger: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Schlumberger NV (SLB) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $739 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Hague, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The world’s largest oilfield services company posted revenue of $8.93 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

