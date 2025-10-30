Savers Value: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Savers Value Village Inc. (SVV) on Thursday reported a loss of $14…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Savers Value Village Inc. (SVV) on Thursday reported a loss of $14 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The retailer of second-hand merchandise posted revenue of $426.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $426.5 million.

Savers Value expects full-year earnings in the range of 44 cents to 46 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion.

