Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 30, Bishop Ireton 10
Benedictine 14, North Cross 12
Bethel 49, Woodside 0
Broadwater Academy 26, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 21
Fishburne Military def. Randolph-Macon Academy, forfeit
Graham 45, Virginia 0
John Handley 42, Manassas Park 0
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 49, Bishop O’Connell 0
Woodberry Forest 18, St. Michael 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
