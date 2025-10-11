Live Radio
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

October 11, 2025, 8:06 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bayside 57, First Colonial 3

Bishop O’Connell 33, Bishop Ireton 28

Bullis, Md. 45, Potomac School 10

Christchurch 49, St. John Paul the Great 48

Denbigh 39, Menchville 0

Fork Union Prep 30, Fredericksburg Christian 13

Hampton 38, Kecoughtan 6

Herndon 25, McLean 6

Kettle Run 34, John Handley 0

Randolph-Macon Academy 77, Broadwater Academy 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

