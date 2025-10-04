Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 24, Va. Episcopal 0
Graham 56, Marion 0
Landon, Md. 21, Bishop Ireton 13
Life Christian 50, MSSD, D.C. 6
Paul VI 27, St. Albans, D.C. 26
Randolph-Macon Academy 35, Massanutten Military 17
St. Annes-Belfield 60, Blue Ridge School 19
St. John’s, D.C. 42, St. Michael 7
Trinity Episcopal 41, Anacostia, D.C. 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
