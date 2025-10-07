Saratoga Investment: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $13.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 58 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $30.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.4 million.

