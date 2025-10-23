Sallie Mae: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — SLM Corp. (SLM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $135.9 million. On…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — SLM Corp. (SLM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $135.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 63 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The student loan company posted revenue of $657.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $373 million.

Sallie Mae expects full-year earnings to be $3.20 to $3.30 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.