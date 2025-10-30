Saia: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Saia Inc. (SAIA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $86.3…

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Saia Inc. (SAIA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $86.3 million.

The Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $3.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.81 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.54 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $839.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $833.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAIA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAIA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.