Ryan Specialty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $62.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $754.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $736.1 million.

