Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Ryan Specialty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Ryan Specialty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 30, 2025, 5:00 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $62.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $754.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $736.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RYAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RYAN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up