RTX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — RTX Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.92 billion.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.70 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The an aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $22.48 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.48 billion.

RTX expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.10 to $6.20 per share.

