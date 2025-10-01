RPM International: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $227.6…

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $227.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Medina, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.77. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.88 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.87 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.04 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RPM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RPM

