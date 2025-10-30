RPC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — RPC Inc. (RES) on Thursday reported profit of $13 million in its third quarter.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — RPC Inc. (RES) on Thursday reported profit of $13 million in its third quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 9 cents per share.

The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $447.1 million in the period.

