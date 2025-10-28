Royal Caribbean: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.58 billion. On…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.58 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of $5.74. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $5.75 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.68 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $5.14 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.17 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Royal Caribbean expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.74 to $2.79.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.58 to $15.63 per share.

