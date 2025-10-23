Roper Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $398.5 million.…

The Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had profit of $3.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.14 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.11 per share.

The industrial equipment maker posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, Roper Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.11 to $5.16.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.90 to $19.95 per share.

