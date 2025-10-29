Rollins: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $163.5 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $163.5 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The operator of Orkin and other pest and termine control services posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

