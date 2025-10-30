Roku: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $24.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 16 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The video streaming company posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

