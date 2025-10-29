Rogers Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Wednesday reported net income of $8.6 million in…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Wednesday reported net income of $8.6 million in its third quarter.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The specialty materials company posted revenue of $216 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Rogers Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 80 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROG

