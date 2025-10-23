Rogers Communication: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $4.18 billion. The Toronto-based…

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of $7.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 99 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The communications and media company posted revenue of $3.88 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.84 billion.

