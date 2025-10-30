Rocket Companies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Thursday reported a loss of $123.9 million in its…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Thursday reported a loss of $123.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.78 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Rocket Companies said it expects revenue in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion.

