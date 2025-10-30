Roblox: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Thursday reported a loss of $255.6…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Thursday reported a loss of $255.6 million in its third quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 53 cents per share.

The online gaming platform posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.92 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.71 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Roblox said it expects revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.01 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.57 billion to $6.62 billion.

