Robert Half: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $42.9 million.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The staffing firm posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, also matching Street forecasts.

