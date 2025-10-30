Rithm: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Thursday reported earnings of $221.5 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Thursday reported earnings of $221.5 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period.

