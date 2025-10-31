Rithm Property Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — RIthm Property Trust Inc. (RPT) on Friday reported a loss of $273,000…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — RIthm Property Trust Inc. (RPT) on Friday reported a loss of $273,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $13.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4 million.

