Restaurant Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $315 million.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains posted revenue of $2.45 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.39 billion.

