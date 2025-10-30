ResMed: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ResMed Inc. (RMD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $348.5…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ResMed Inc. (RMD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $348.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $2.37. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.55 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.49 per share.

The maker of medical products for respiratory disorders posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

