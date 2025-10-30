Republic Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

October 30, 2025, 4:22 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $550 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $1.76. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.90 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The waste management company posted revenue of $4.21 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.25 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RSG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

