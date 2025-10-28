Repligen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $14.9 million.…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $14.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $188.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $181.2 million.

Repligen expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.68 per share, with revenue in the range of $729 million to $737 million.

