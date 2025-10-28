Renasant: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Renasant Corp. (RNST) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $59.8 million. The…

The bank, based in Tupelo, Mississippi, said it had earnings of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 77 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The holding company for Renasant Bank posted revenue of $397.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $269.5 million, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $266.1 million.

