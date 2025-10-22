Reliance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliance, Inc. (RS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $189.5 million. The…

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $3.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.64 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.68 per share.

The metals service-center company posted revenue of $3.65 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.53 billion.

Reliance expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.65 to $2.85 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RS

