Regions Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $569 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based bank said it had earnings of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The holding company for Regions Bank posted revenue of $2.46 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.92 billion, which met Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

