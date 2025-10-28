Regency Centers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Regency Centers Corp. (REG) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Regency Centers Corp. (REG) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $213.5 million, or $1.15 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.15 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $106 million, or 57 cents per share.

The shopping center real estate investment trust, based in Jacksonville, Florida, posted revenue of $387.6 million in the period.

Regency Centers expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.62 to $4.64 per share.

