Redwood Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mill Valley, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RWT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RWT

