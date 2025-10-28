Red Rock Resorts: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $42.3…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $42.3 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $475.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $476.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.