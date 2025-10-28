Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Red Rock Resorts: Q3…

Red Rock Resorts: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 28, 2025, 4:20 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $42.3 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $475.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $476.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up