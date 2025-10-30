Red River Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) on Thursday reported net income of $10.8…

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) on Thursday reported net income of $10.8 million in its third quarter.

The Alexandria, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.63 per share.

The holding company for Red River Bank posted revenue of $43.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $31.9 million, which beat Street forecasts.

