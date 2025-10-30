RE/MAX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) on Thursday reported profit of $4 million in its third…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) on Thursday reported profit of $4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The franchisor of residential real estate brokerages posted revenue of $73.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, RE/MAX said it expects revenue in the range of $69.5 million to $73.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $290 million to $294 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMAX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.