RBC Bearings: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $60 million.

The Oxford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.90 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.88 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.74 per share.

The maker of bearings and components posted revenue of $455.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $451.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, RBC Bearings said it expects revenue in the range of $454 million to $462 million.

