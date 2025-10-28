Range Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $144.3 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 57 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $748.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $717.6 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $690.7 million.

