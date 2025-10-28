Rambus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported earnings of $48.4 million…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported earnings of $48.4 million in its third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 63 cents per share.

The memory chip designer posted revenue of $178.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $179.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Rambus said it expects revenue in the range of $179 million to $197 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMBS

