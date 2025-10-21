Quest Diagnostics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $245 million.…

The Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.60 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.51 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $2.82 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.72 billion.

Quest Diagnostics expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.76 to $9.84 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.96 billion to $11 billion.

