Quanta Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $339.4 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $2.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.33 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.25 per share.

The specialty contractor for utility and energy companies posted revenue of $7.63 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.45 billion.

Quanta Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.53 to $7.02 per share, with revenue in the range of $27.8 billion to $28.2 billion.

